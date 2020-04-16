Gas prices up $0.03; diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 16, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $119.73 and $122.57 per litre, respectively, up by $0.03 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $116.96 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $1.33 and will be sold for $123.72 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $99.45 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $37.15 per litre, up by $2.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.53 per litre after an increase of $0.02.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.