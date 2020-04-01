Gas prices down $4.50; diesel up $0.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 2, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $119.70 and $122.52 per litre, respectively, down by $4.50 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $123.08 per litre following an increase of $0.03 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $0.01 and will be sold for $128.00 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.05 and will be sold for $102.50 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $34.89 per litre, down by $4.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.46 per litre after an increase of $0.02.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.