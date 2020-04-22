Gas, diesel prices down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, April 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $116.67 and $119.50 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $113.90 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $120.65 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $96.38 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.12 per litre, up by $0.97 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.78 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.