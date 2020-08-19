Gas prices up $2.43, diesel up $1.05

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 20, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $118.40 and $121.23 per litre, respectively, up by $2.43 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $117.25 per litre following an increase of $1.05 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.01 and will be sold for $119.23 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.41 and will be sold for $93.19 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.89 per litre, up by $0.03 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.78 per litre after an increase of $1.02.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.