Gas prices down $1.79, diesel down $0.85

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 6, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $114.75 and $117.58 per litre, respectively, down by $1.79 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.77 per litre following a decrease of $0.85 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $0.75 and will be sold for $118.01 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.83 and will be sold for $91.61 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.34 per litre, up by $0.10 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.46 per litre after a decrease of $1.54.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.