Gas prices down $3.00 ; diesel down $2.54

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 8, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $129.25 and $132.09 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $131.48 per litre following a decrease of $2.54 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $2.94, and will be sold for $135.63 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $2.51 and will be sold for $111.27 per litre.



Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.48 per litre, up by $0.85 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $42.04 per litre after an increase of $1.88.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.