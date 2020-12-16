Gas prices up $1.48, diesel up $2.00

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 17, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $108.89 and $ 111.72 per litre, respectively, up by $1.48 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.53 per litre following an increase of $2.00 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.29 and will be sold for $116.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.84 and will be sold for $88.89 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.43 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $ 50.82 per litre after an increase of $0.48.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.