Gas prices up $1.46, diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 24, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.35 and $ 113.18 per litre, respectively, up by $1.46 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.78 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.25 and will be sold for $117.02 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.33 and will be sold for $90.22 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.68 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.07 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.