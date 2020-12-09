Gas prices down $0.66, diesel down $0.21

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 10, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $107.41 and $110.24 per litre, respectively, down by $0.66 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $112.53 per litre following a decrease of $0.21 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.21 and will be sold for $115.48 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.71 and will be sold for $88.05 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.18 per litre, up by $0.45 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.34 per litre after a decrease of $2.26.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.