Gas prices up $2.98; diesel up $1.04

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 13, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $124.68 and $127.52 per litre, respectively, up by $2.98 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $128.15 per litre following an increase of $1.04 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $1.66 and will be sold for $132.23 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $106.25 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.47 per litre, down by $0.05 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.71 per litre after a decrease of $1.30.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.