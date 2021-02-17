Gas prices up $2.87, diesel up $1.24

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 18, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $125.62 and $128.45 per litre, respectively, up by $2.87 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $122.83 per litre following an increase of $1.24 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.02 and will be sold for $129.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $99.87 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $55.91 per litre, up by $2.21 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.93 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.