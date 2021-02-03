Gas prices up $2.53, diesel up $2.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 4, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $119.72 and $122.55 per litre, respectively, up by $2.53 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $118.65 per litre following an increase of $2.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.63 and will be sold for $123.36 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.83 and will be sold for $93.75 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $55.24 per litre, up by $1.88 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.01 per litre after an increase of $2.69.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices