Gas prices up $1.64, diesel down $0.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, January 7, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $112.05 and $114.88 per litre, respectively, up by $1.64 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $113.11 per litre following a decrease of $1.18 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.20 and will be sold for $116.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.53 and will be sold for $88.85 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.34 per litre, up by $1.72 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.51 per litre after a decrease of $0.51.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.