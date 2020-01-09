Gas prices down $3.06; diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, January 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $124.21 and $127.05 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $134.43 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $1.00 and will be sold for $137.41 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $110.68 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $34.56 per litre, down by $0.27 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.73 per litre after an increase of $0.39.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.