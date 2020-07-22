Gas prices down $0.08, diesel up $1.67

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, July 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $114.04 and $116.87 per litre, respectively, down by $0.08 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.41 per litre following an increase of $1.67 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $1.72 and will be sold for $117.25 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.57 and will be sold for $90.51 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.85 per litre, up by $0.93 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.47 per litre after an increase of $1.23.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.