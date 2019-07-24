Gas prices down $3.00; diesel down $1.83

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 25, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $131.98 and $134.82 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $133.82 per litre following a decrease of $1.83 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.56, and will be sold for $137.92 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $2.29 and will be sold for $113.12 per litre.



Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.33 per litre, up by $0.09 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $40.83 per litre after an decrease of $1.11.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.