Gas prices up $2.93, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $113.46 and $116.29 per litre, respectively, up by $2.93 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $111.89 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $114.65 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $87.51 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.33 per litre, up by $0.56 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.23 per litre after an increase of $1.36.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.