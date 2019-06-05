Gas Prices Down $2.94; Diesel Down $3.00

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 7 according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $129.05 and $131.89 per litre, respectively, down by $2.94 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $132.10 per litre following a decrease of $3.00 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.06, and will be sold for $136.54 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.02 and will be sold for $113.37 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.39 per litre, down by $1.86 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.95 per litre after a decrease of $1.92.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.