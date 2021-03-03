Gas prices up $2.94, diesel up $2.94

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 4, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $133.06 and $135.89 per litre, respectively, up by $2.94 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $128.83 per litre following an increase of $2.94 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.33 and will be sold for $133.83 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.81 and will be sold for $104.74 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $59.03 per litre, up by $0.60 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $58.55 per litre after an increase of $2.65.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.