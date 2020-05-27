Gas prices up $0.25, diesel prices up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 28, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $117.67 and $120.51 per litre, respectively, up by $0.25 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.15 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur is also up by $0.25 and will be sold for $116.91 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $92.64 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.46 per litre, up by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.79 per litre after an increase of $1.95.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.