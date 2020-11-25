Gas prices up $0.42, diesel up $2.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 26, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $106.57 and $109.40 per litre, respectively, up by $0.42 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.96 per litre following an increase of $2.03 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.37 and will be sold for $113.48 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.50 and will be sold for $85.13 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.21 per litre, down by $1.41 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.10 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.