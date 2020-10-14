Gas prices up $0.25, diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 15, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.49 and $113.32 per litre, respectively, up by $0.25 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.22 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.25 and will be sold for $112.30 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $85.05 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.11 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.98 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.