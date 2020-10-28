Gas prices down $1.53, diesel down $1.19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 29, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $108.71 and $111.54 per litre, respectively, down by $1.53 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $109.28 per litre following a decrease of $1.19 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.06 and will be sold for $111.38 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.71 and will be sold for $83.94 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.32 per litre, down by $0.04 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.46 per litre after an increase of $0.23.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.