Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $3.00

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 17, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $112.95 and $115.78 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $109.41 per litre following a decrease of $3.00 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by $3.00 and will be sold for $112.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $86.65 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.84 per litre, down by $0.80 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.50 per litre after an increase of $0.35.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.