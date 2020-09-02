Gas prices down $0.93, diesel down $1.83

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 3, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $119.01 and $121.84 per litre, respectively, down by $0.93 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $115.47 per litre following a decrease of $1.83 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.27 and will be sold for $118.28 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.47 and will be sold for $92.65 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.67 per litre, down by $0.34 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.79 per litre after an increase of $0.10.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.