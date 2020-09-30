Gas prices up $0.10, diesel up $0.06

Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 1, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $113.30 and $116.13 per litre, respectively, up by $0.10 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $109.72 per litre following an increase of $0.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.67 and will be sold for $111.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $83.90 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.59 per litre, down by $1.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.72 per litre after a decrease of $2.03.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.