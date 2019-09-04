Gas prices up $0.78; diesel up $1.26

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 5, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $128.98 and $131.82 per litre, respectively, up by $0.78 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $133.55 per litre following an increase of $1.26 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.43, and will be sold for $138.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.84 and will be sold for $112.50 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $40.13 per litre, up by $0.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.98 per litre after an increase of $1.83.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.