Gas prices down $2.87, diesel down $2.98

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 29, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $131.99 and $134.83 per litre, respectively, down by $2.87 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.10 per litre following a decrease of $2.98 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.02, and will be sold for $139.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.01 and will be sold for $116.40 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.25 per litre, down by $1.97 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.87 per litre after a decrease of $0.95.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.