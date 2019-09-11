Gas prices up $0.07; diesel up $2.27

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 12, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $129.05 and $131.89 per litre, respectively, up by $0.07 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.82 per litre following an increase of $2.27 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.83, and will be sold for $141.02 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.57 and will be sold for $114.07 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.06 per litre, up by $0.93 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.86 per litre after an increase of $0.88.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.