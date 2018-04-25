Gas prices up $1.49, diesel up $0.92

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, April 26, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.38 and $129.22 per litre, respectively, up by $1.49 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $123.30 per litre following an increase of $0.92 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.04, and will be sold for $128.27 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.60 and will be sold for $106.09 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.68 per litre, up by $0.60 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.60 per litre after an increase of $1.40.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.