Gas station attendant murdered
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A gas station attendant was killed on the job a few minutes ago by one of two men who rode up on a bike on the busy Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.
He has been identified as 19-year-old Kevaughn McKenzie.
McKenzie was in the process of dispensing gas at the Texaco Station which borders Constant Spring Road and South Avenue, when the bikers rode up, one man got off, and shot him four times in the head, an eyewitness said.
The shooter then got on the bike and rode off with his accomplice.
The incident caused people nearby to run for cover, and caused a traffic pile-up.
