Gathering limit for weddings remains at 50 people
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Under the latest Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No.16) Order, 2020, during the period December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021, the gathering limit for weddings remains at 50 people.
The order states that there should be no more than one person for every 36 square feet of the area the ceremony is being held, but, regardless of the size of the area, the gathering shall not exceed 50 persons at any time.
Physical distancing and wearing of masks apply at any such ceremonies.
However, despite Prime Minister Andrew Holness' promise to review, the order states that no funeral service shall be held during the period December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.
No more than 15 persons at a time shall be permitted at any burial site, no more than 10 of whom shall be persons attending as mourners.
