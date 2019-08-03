Gayle falls short of century, 'duck' for Russell as Knights win

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) – Chris Gayle narrowly missed out on a second straight hundred while West Indies teammate Andre Russell perished for a first-ball 'duck', as Vancouver Knights strolled to their second win of the Global T20 Canada with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Edmonton Royals here Saturday.

Chasing 166 at the CAA Centre, Knights reached their target with 21 balls to spare, with Gayle spearheading the chase with 94 off 44 deliveries and Pakistani Shoaib Malik finishing on 34 not out.

The left-handed Gayle smashed half-dozen fours and nine sixes, putting on 56 for the second wicket with West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton (17) before added 82 in a critical third wicket stand with Shoaib, who belted three fours and two sixes in a 17-ball cameo.

Gayle, who opted out of the T20 International series against India which started Saturday in Florida, started slowly yet again with seven runs from his first 11 deliveries before exploding to reach his half-century off 31 balls with a six over mid-wicket in the 11th over from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

And he appeared on course to reach his second successive hundred following his unbeaten 122 against Montreal Tigers earlier this week when he was dismissed in the 14th over, pulling an innocuous delivery from seamer Ben Cutting (3-27) to square leg.

Russell, meanwhile, who ruled himself out of the Windies series against India on Friday citing a flare up of his knee injury, fell to the very next delivery when he missed a defensive stroke and was bowled off stump by Cutting.

The 31-year-old Russell recently underwent surgery to correct the injury which forced him out of the ICC World Cup after only a handful of matches.

Australian Cutting had earlier top-scored with 72 from 41 balls as Royals reached 165 for nine off their 20 overs after being sent in.

With Royals floundering at 52 for five at the end of the 10th over, Cutting stepped up to lash three fours and seven sixes, posting a crucial 78 for the sixth wicket with Nawaz who chipped in with 40 from 27 balls with a four and three sixes.