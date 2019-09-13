Gayle wishes Russell well in recovery process
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Tallawahs captain Chris Gayle confirmed that all-rounder Andre Russell will be out of the team for a few days to recover from a concussion suffered during their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter against St Lucia Zouks at Sabina Park on Thursday.
The explosive Russell retired hurt after being hit near his right ear by the last ball of the 14th over bowled by South African Hardus Viljoen in the game which the Tallawahs lost by five wickets.
Russell was stretchered off and taken to hospital where he was given the all-clear after a scan.
However, on the doctors' advice, he returned to the team hotel where he is expected to rest.
“Absolutely that's good news that it is nothing serious. I think he'll actually need a couple days off and you know hopefully we can get him back on the park soon. But for now it is rest and recovery for him, so we wish him well,” Gayle said.
The Tallawahs are scheduled to play the second of five home games against Trinbago Knight Riders tonight where they will be seeking to register their first win of the campaign.
