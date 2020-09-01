General Accident intensifies COVID-19 operating protocols following positive cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — General Accident Insurance Company says it has intensified its health and safety operating protocols following confirmation that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement today, the insurance company said it implemented “stringent” COVID-19 protocols when the first case was reported in the island, however those measures were intensified yesterday.

“We continue to observe the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes deep cleaning and daily sanitisation of the offices in Kingston and Montego Bay,” the company's statement read.

“Our major concern remains the health and safety of our team and valued customers. We recognise the increase in positive COVID-19 cases Jamaica is now seeing and we are committed to following or exceeding all health requirements,” it added.

The company said it will remain open for business.

“Our management and staff are available to serve. We encourage our clients and partners to reduce, or eliminate in-person visits to our office by utilising the website, www.genac.com, and its digital platforms and portals,” the company said.

It also urged Jamaicans to follow Government of Jamaica guidelines, “so that we may recover from this crisis in the shortest possible time.”

Information and policy guidance is available for clients via several phone channels: FLOW 876-929-8451; 876-929-9643-8; 876-929-8450/1; 876-929-1720-1 or DIGICEL: 876-618-1586.

General accident said it also accepts SMS and WhatsApp messages at 876-854-6467 and emails at info@genac.com.