General grants for tourism service workers to be made next week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme team says the erroneous message today indicating that some tourism workers were ineligible for general grants due to not having a registration with a municipality was generated due to a system error.

The programme said yesterday, June 25, the application records for some 1,788 Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Limited (JCAL) and MAXI transport operators were updated with the message.

The Government's CARE programme general grants were designed to benefit JUTA, JCAL and MAXI transport workers, among other occupational groups.

The team said individual eligibility for JUTA/JCAL/MAXI is being assessed by reference to the Transport Authority and/or Tourism Product Company Development Company (TPDCo) registrations.

The team added that the error message is now being corrected and affected persons will receive a personal text message from CARE Programme apologising for the error.

The CARE programme also gave the following updates:

General grants for all occupational groups are being processed. Furthermore, general grants for airport red caps, golf caddies, raft captains, independent tour guides, craft vendors, craft producers and JUTA, JCAL and MAXI operators will be transferred by the end of next week. General grants for other occupational groups will follow thereafter. Eligibility and verification processes for Business Employee Support and Transfer of Cash (BEST) cash grants have been completed and the Auditor General's Department is reviewing the results. Transfers will be made as soon as this is completed which is expected for the first half of next week. Supporting Employees with the Transfer of Cash (SET) cash payments in respect of April have been made and SET cash payments for May have started and will continue next week.

The CARE programme team further assured applicants that having transferred grants in respect of approximately 90 per cent of all eligible applications, they are working assiduously to complete the processing and transfer with respect to all eligible applications as soon as possible.