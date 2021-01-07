General says US strong, despite Capitol violence

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — The top US military commander for Africa has issued a message of assurance to his forces, saying that America, its Constitution and system of government remain strong despite the violent events at the US Capitol.

Army General Stephen Townsend tweeted Thursday that America has “withstood much greater and graver challenges in the past” and Africa Command remains focused on its mission.

“The American people expect, and need, us to stay steady and keep clear eyes on our duty — and we will,” said Townsend in a statement with his senior enlisted leader, Sgt Major Richard Thresher.

While the statement appears to be directed to his Africa Command forces, it clearly serves as a message across Europe and Africa to America's allies who watched in horror as armed and angry protestors took over the US Capitol on Wednesday. Africa Command is based in Germany.

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump yesterday stormed the US Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement and confirmed Biden as the presidential election winner.