GeoTechVision claims for damages arising from terminated Tablets in School contract

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GeoTechVision says it has instructed its attorneys to make a formal claim on e‐Learning Jamaica for loss and damages arising from the termination of the contract for the Tablets in Schools Programme after a court decision today to deny the application for a court appointed arbitrator in the dispute concerning whether the contract was still active.

“We categorically refute reports in sections of the press and in social media channels that the matter was dismissed by the court,” the company said in an earlier press release.

“In point of fact, the primary matter before the Court today was whether the Tablets in School contract between GeoTechVision and e‐Learning Jamaica is currently active; and it is in this specific matter, that the court ruled that an arbitrator could not make a determination on that issue,” the company added.

The company said that the claim for loss and damages was not before the court, but that its attorneys will now vigorously pursue this matter to ensure payment by e‐Learning Jamaica.

In abiding by the judgment of the Court, GeoTechVision said it took due note of the oral judgment citing e‐Learning Jamaica's failure to follow the mandatory provisions under the contract to engage in the dispute resolution mechanisms to settle any disagreement arising in the course of the contract.

“We pursued the route of arbitration cognizant that it would have been the best resolution for all parties, mindful that the tablets have been sitting in a warehouse when they could have been in the hands of the children,” the company outlined.

“It was always our intention to arrive at an amicable settlement and for the continuation of the contract in the interest of the students of Jamaica who have greatly benefited from our services over the years, and who are now at a disadvantage.”

GeoTechVision said it remains committed to the vision of enhancing the education and learning process in Jamaica through technology and remains committed to the children of Jamaica through our Student Digital Citizen and Digital Literacy Programmes.