GeoTechVision responds to statements by energy minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica— GeoTechVision Jamaica is refuting what it says is the “repetition of untrue statements” by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams about the quality of its Geo tablets.

In a statement to the media today, the company said it regards the minister's statements during yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives as “prejudicial to the court-instructed mediation process to settle the ongoing contract dispute with e-Learning Jamaica, the Government's technology firm.”

Managing Director of GeoTechVision Valrie Grant said “for minister Fayval Williams to again make statements that are inconsistent with the facts on the same day that e-Learning Jamaica requests mediation in the courts is giving us pause to question the real motives of the Government.”

Grant accused the government of demonstrating and encouraging deep seated bias towards the local company "that has stood for uncompromising values and ethical standards [and] which cannot be manipulated". Accountability and truth should never be a matter of convenience, so silence is not an option for us, and we will continue to defend our company's reputation and our Geo brand of tablets, notwithstanding the Government's consistent efforts to tarnish our reputation and to mislead the public,” Grant added.

“GeoTechVision finds it appalling that at a time when the devices are desperately needed by students, the Government has opted to rely on patently false information as the basis for not accepting the tablets. This is an outrage, and it was shocking for us to hear the Minister, using the privilege of Parliament to state that our tablets are not Google certified and substandard, when at no time has e-Learning Jamaica as the Government's technology company, notified us that there was a concern about the certification of these tablets,” she continued.

GeoTechVision said that it has previously shown that its tablets met and exceeded the contract specifications.

Grant noted that the company has indicated it willingness to enter into good faith discussions to resolve any misunderstandings.