GeoTechVision wants to be listed among Gov't's approved school suppliers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GeoTechVision Jamaica is demanding its inclusion on the list of approved suppliers in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information voucher system for schools to purchase digital devices on the open market, given its status as a registered supplier of Information Technology equipment with the Public Procurement Commission.

In a press release today, the company said that at a time when digital devices are desperately needed by students for the resumption of school on October 5, several school principals and overseas school alumni, though recognising the high quality of its Geo Tablets, have confided that they cannot buy the devices for fear of being sanctioned by the ministry.

Earlier this year, the Government's technology company, eLearning Jamaica, terminated a US$16.6-million contract for the Tablets in Schools Programme with GeoTechVision over quality complaints about the tablets.

The company, which is still locked in legal proceedings over the contract dispute, described the actions of the ministry as “extremely disturbing” and said there should be no attempt by the ministry to hinder GeoTechVision from doing business with schools, which are capable of assessing the tablets for themselves.

“We are a registered supplier of information technology equipment with the Public Procurement Commission and can provide significant quantities of quality tablet and laptop computers much more quickly than most suppliers in Jamaica,” Stephen Wedderburn, GeoTechVision's project manager said.

“Notwithstanding this, we have not been included in any list of suppliers published by the Ministry of Education. We question the transparency process around this list of approved suppliers, and on what basis was GeoTechVision omitted,” he continued.

Wedderburn asserted that the company's tablets have been tested and reviewed by several distributors and educational institutions. He added that one of Jamaica's largest distributors of computer equipment is even now marketing the company's tablets through its network.

“Apart from e-Learning Jamaica, no one who has reviewed the Geo Tablets has found fault with them. It is high time that we move on in the interest of our students; they do not deserve to be disenfranchised because of wrong policy judgments and actions,” Wedderburn said.