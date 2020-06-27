Georgia reports 1,990 new cases of COVID-19, breaking record
ATLANTA, USA (AP) — Georgia health officials reported 1,990 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, another record in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. That brings Georgia's total confirmed cases to about 75,000.
The state's previous record came on Friday when officials reported 1,900 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 2,700 deaths from the virus.
In states such as Texas and Arizona, health officials have expressed concerns about a shortage of beds.
In Georgia, the state Emergency Management Agency reported Saturday that 27 per cent of critical care beds remain available.
Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June. Georgia has reported at least 1,700 new cases each of the past five days.
The surge in infections comes about two months after Georgia began lifting restrictions April 24 on hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys and other businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus. Restaurants, retail stores and bars have since reopened as well.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
