ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Get the colours of the flag correct

Dear Editor,

If anyone were to ask a Jamaican, what are the colours of the National flag? The envisioned response would be “Black, Green and Gold”.

As to the significance of each colour, “The sun shineth, the land is green and the people are strong and creative; Black depicts the strength and creativity of the people; Gold, the natural beauty of the sunlight and the wealth of the country; and Green signifies hope and agricultural resources or something not too far-fetched from this.

It is now the height of the Emancipation, Independence (Emancipendence) celebrations, arguably the period in which the Jamaican culture and pride are really celebrated and championed on a national level.

With a myriad of events scheduled, celebrated and highlighted, it is rather unfortunate that we still are not using, or rather placing emphasis, on the use of the actual national colours in local and even national state events.

Black, Green and Yellow is now the order of the day, flags, drapes, costumes, programmes, pamphlets, flyers, posters, all decked with yellow au lieu de gold; which is the national colour on record.

It amazes me the amount of time, effort and money spent to host the events commemorating and of course celebrating our national pride and our legacy (past, present and future), and I do laud all those who make these happen. If we are going to invest, however, in these celebrations I suppose we need to get the colours of the flag right as a sign of our commitment to actually preserving our civic and national pride.

As for the use of yellow au lieu of gold, the shade of green used is also an eye sore as well. There are specific guidelines pertaining to the national colours, which I expect organisers of events around the Emancipendence celebrations and any celebration of Jamaica for that matter to observe.

The green to be used is emerald green, not wash out green. I understand we are having a water situation and the lush green vegetation may not permeate as once before, however, the national colour is emerald green and it ought not to be so blatantly substituted for another shade.

As a moment of enlightenment and or refresher of memories:

The correct colours of the Jamaican flag as per the Codes for National Symbols publication (page 3) are defined as:

Gold

Green = Emerald T8 17

Black

Richard Palmer