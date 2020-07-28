UPDATE: Getaway car used in JN money heist recovered
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the getaway car which was used by armed men after they robbed the JN Bank Moneyshop in Whitehouse, Westmoreland of $3.2 million in cash, has been recovered.
“We recovered the vehicle, a white Toyota Fielder, in the New Works community in the Darliston area about 2:00 pm,” Commander for the Westmoreland Police Division Superintendent Robert Gordon told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Reports are that about 11:40 am, armed men posing as customers entered the bank and demanded money.
The robbers later escaped with the cash in a route taxi that was stolen.
The armed security guard on duty at the bank was also relieved of his firearm during the robbery.
JN Bank said the guard is being medically treated.
The bank said none of the four employees nor members of the public who were at the location at the time of the robbery were harmed.
The Whitehouse police are investigating.
Rosalee Wood
