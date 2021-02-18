Getaway driver in Trelawny church murder pleads guilty

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leon Hines, the alleged driver of the getaway car in the January 31 murder of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood at a church on Market Street in Trelawny, has pleaded guilty to two of the six counts with which he has been charged.

Appearing in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston this morning, Hines pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

Hines, who was nabbed along with 29-year-old Javan Garwood, Andrea's stepson who is otherwise called 'Janoy'; and Dwight Bingham, had originally been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to murder and misprision of a felon.

His plea came pursuant to an agreement struck with the Crown in which he has committed to assisting the crown with evidence relating to the other two accused. The Crown, for its part, agreed to offer no evidence in respect to the other four counts on the indictment.

If Hines, however, reneges on supplying the information as per the agreement, it will be voided and he will stand trial for all the counts.

Under the Criminal Justice (Plea Negotiations and Agreement) Act, accused individuals can profit from reduction in their sentences from a high of 50 per cent to a low of 15 per cent, depending on the point at which they decide to enter a guilty plea.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis