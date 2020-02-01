Girlz eliminated

EDINBURG, Texas- Jamaica's Reggae Girlz have been eliminated from the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers after suffering a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Canada in their second Group B contest here at HEB Park a short while ago.

A five timer from Jordyn Huitema (10th, 55th, 63rd, 81st, 90+3) and four for Janine Beckie (16th, 44th, 51st, 66th), made things easy for the Canadians, who completely outclassed the Jamaicans in all departments.

With the win, Canada remained atop the group on six points, same as Mexico, but with a superior goal difference.

Having secured the top two spots to the semi-finals, both teams will do battle on Tuesday to decide the group winner, while the Jamaicans who are pointless, will lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis, also without a point, in a game of academic interest only.

Meanwhile, host and world champions United States and Costa Rica have secured the top two spots from Group A, but square off on Monday to also decide who will finish atop the group.

The winner of Group A will meet the runner up in Group B and vice versa in the February 7 semi-finals to decide the Confederation's two representatives to the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

Both the semi-finals and the February 9 final will be played in Carson, California.



Sherdon Cowan