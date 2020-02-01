Girlz push for victory over Canadians
EDINBURG, Texas- Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby has made one change to the starting line up for their must-win Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group B contest against Canada at HEB Park here today.
Former captain Konya Plummer has been inserted into the starting 11 in place of Olufolasade Adamolekun, who did duties in the opening game against Mexico.
Plummer is expected to bolster the defensive line which includes Allyson Swaby, Sashana Campbell and Deneisha Blackwood. Sydney Schneider will again start in goal.
Dominique Bond-Flasza, Chantelle Swaby and Havana Solaun will do holding midfield duties with Cheyna Matthews and Chinyelu Asher taking up attacking roles behind captain and striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.
The Jamaicans require a victory over the Canadians whose starting line up does not include record-breaking striker and captain Christine Sinclair, to keep their hopes of advancing alive.
Jamaica is currently third without a point, while Canada, on three points, are second behind Mexico, who assumed pole position on six points, following a 6-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis a short while ago.
After facing Canada, Jamaica will play St Kitts and Nevis next Tuesday in their last Group B match, after which the top two teams in the group will square off against their Group A counterparts.
The two winners of those Concacaf semi-finals on February 7 will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year, as well as advance to the Concacaf final on February 9.
Both the semi-finals and final will be played in Carson, California.
Sherdon Cowan
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy