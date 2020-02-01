Girlz push for victory over Canadians

EDINBURG, Texas- Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby has made one change to the starting line up for their must-win Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group B contest against Canada at HEB Park here today.

Former captain Konya Plummer has been inserted into the starting 11 in place of Olufolasade Adamolekun, who did duties in the opening game against Mexico.

Plummer is expected to bolster the defensive line which includes Allyson Swaby, Sashana Campbell and Deneisha Blackwood. Sydney Schneider will again start in goal.

Dominique Bond-Flasza, Chantelle Swaby and Havana Solaun will do holding midfield duties with Cheyna Matthews and Chinyelu Asher taking up attacking roles behind captain and striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw.

The Jamaicans require a victory over the Canadians whose starting line up does not include record-breaking striker and captain Christine Sinclair, to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Jamaica is currently third without a point, while Canada, on three points, are second behind Mexico, who assumed pole position on six points, following a 6-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis a short while ago.

After facing Canada, Jamaica will play St Kitts and Nevis next Tuesday in their last Group B match, after which the top two teams in the group will square off against their Group A counterparts.

The two winners of those Concacaf semi-finals on February 7 will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year, as well as advance to the Concacaf final on February 9.

Both the semi-finals and final will be played in Carson, California.

Sherdon Cowan