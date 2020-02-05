EDINBURG, Texas — As expected, Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz ended their failed Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers campaign on a high as they blanked Caribbean neighbours St Kitts and Nevis 7-0 in their final Group B contest here at HEB Park on Tuesday.

The 51-ranked Jamaicans led by brace from captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw (38th and 57th) and Kyla McCoy (70th and 85th) made light work of their 126-ranked opponents to salvage some pride from the outing.

Tiffany Cameron (40th), Havana Solaun (51st), and Trudi Carter (67th) were the other scorers.

With the win, the Reggae Girlz ended third in the group on three points behind Canada who ended with maximum nine points after earlier blanking Mexico 2-0.

Mexico ended second on six points and will join Canada in Friday's semi-finals.

St Kitts and Nevis ended without a point.

By virtue of topping the group, Canada will face Group A runners-up Costa Rica in semifinal one, while Mexico will square off against hosts and world champions United States, who topped Group A.

The winners of both semifinals will secure qualification to the Tokyo Olympics later this year and will also meet on the confederation's final on Sunday.

Both semifinals and final will be played in Carson, California.



Sherdon Cowan