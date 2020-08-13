Global coronavirus deaths top 750,000 — AFP tally
PARIS, France (AFP) — The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 750,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1210 GMT on Thursday.
A total of 750,003 deaths have been recorded, out of 20,667,684 cases across the globe.
Latin America and the Caribbean were the hardest hit region with 228,572 fatalities.
Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (166,038), Brazil (104,201), Mexico (54,666) and India (47,033).
In total, the number of people killed by the virus has doubled since June 2, while 100,000 people have died in the last 17 days alone.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, more than 18,600 deaths have occurred in the past week, ahead of Canada and the United States at over 8,000, Asia at 7,800, Africa with nearly 2,700 and Europe with almost 2,600.
Overall, Oceania has been the least affected in terms of deaths with just under 400 for 24,000 infections.
And of almost 1.1 million people confirmed infected in Africa, so far just over 24,000 have died.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy