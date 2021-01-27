Global financial markets may be overconfident — IMF
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Investors may have become overly complacent about financial conditions, which poses the risk of a sharp downturn in markets, the IMF said Wednesday.
While policymakers must keep interest rates low to ensure the economy recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, they also must remain vigilant about potential problems, the IMF cautioned in the latest update of its Global Financial Stability Report.
"Financial stability risks have been in check so far, but we cannot take this for granted," said Tobias Adrian, head of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department.
With borrowing rates at record lows, and new vaccines boosting hopes of a solid recovery in activity this year, prices for stocks, corporate bonds, and other risk assets have risen, while markets have shrugged off new waves of coronavirus infections.
Markets are "betting that continued policy support will offset any bad economic news in the short term and provide a bridge to the future," Adrian said.
But the "disconnect between exuberant financial markets" and the lagging economic recovery "raises the spectre of a possible market correction".
The Washington-based crisis lender, which projects global growth will recover by 5.5 per cent this year, has hammered home the message that governments should continue to provide as much economic support as possible, and Adrian echoed that call.
"Reducing or withdrawing support at this stage could jeopardize the global economic recovery," he said.
However, amid concerns around "excessive risk-taking and market exuberance," officials will need to address financial vulnerabilities exposed by the crisis.
While banks have sufficient capital and have maintained the flow of credit, that may change if the institutions become concerned about debt levels or creditors' abilities to repay loans, the report cautioned.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy