Golding, Hanna profess they would work together despite outcome of election

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Both candidates for the People's National Party's (PNP's) top job, Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna, have openly declared that they intend to support each other in spite of the outcome of the party's impending internal election.

The two are vying for presidency of the PNP and the title of Leader of the Opposition.

In separate interviews with the Observer earlier today to articulate their reasons for running and reasons delegates should choose them, the candidates both said party unity was paramount.

Asked if she would be willing to have Golding as spokesman on finance if she were to win, Hanna answered in the affirmative.

“I wouldn't have a problem reappointing Mark as spokesperson of finance at all. I think he has served well. I served with Mark in Cabinet as well and I think he has been a good Opposition spokesperson on finance and I think he would make a good finance minister,” she said.

Golding, meanwhile, when asked if he would be willing to serve in the party's leadership were he to lose, said: “I expect at this point to be elected president, but I certainly would serve whoever is the leader of the party going forward.”

“I'm a party man; I'm a loyal member of the People's National Party. I believe in the mission of the party and I believe that Jamaica needs to see the party be strong and deliver on our historic mission,” he added.

The election is scheduled for November 7 and arose out of the resignation of Dr Peter Phillips.